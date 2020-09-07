The annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life event in McMinn County will not happen like normal this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, that doesn’t mean that money won’t be raised and survivors won’t be honored.
According to Carlene Kuykendall, a member of the event leadership team for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life in McMinn County, a slightly different event will still take place.
“Unfortunately, we are unable to have the American Cancer Society Relay for Life in McMinn County this year,” Kuykendall said. “We do want to honor and remember our cancer survivors. We will be having a drive-through Luminaria and Survivor Parade at Athens Regional Park on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.”
This event will allow for survivors to be honored, while also recognizing social distancing guidelines.
“We encourage all survivors to please decorate your cars and meet at the first parking lot on the right after you enter the park at 6:30 p.m. (look for survivor signs),” Kuykendall explained. “You may purchase luminaria at http://www.relayforlife.org/mcminn or you can purchase them at the park on the 12th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.”
