The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 646,450 cases (+5,844) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7,704 fatalities (+86) with 5,821,802 tests (+32,100) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,811 total cases, which is an increase of 67 over the previous update. There are currently 596 active cases as well, out of 38,053 total tests, which is up by 301.
There have been 70 fatalities reported, which is an increase of three from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,055 total cases, an increase of seven over the previous update.
There are currently 128 active cases as well, out of 7,274 total tests, which went up by 32.
There have been 16 fatalities reported, which is no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,281 cases); Loudon (4,655); Bradley (10,010); Meigs (1,055) and Polk (1,309).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (4,864 cases); Hamilton (32,082); Bradley (10,010); McMinn (4,811) and Rhea (3,572).
