The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 472,875 cases (+8,251) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 5,615 fatalities (+74) with 5,056,990 tests (+44,586) completed.
McMinn County has reported 3,567 total cases, an increase of 63 over the previous update. There are currently 559 active cases as well, which is a decrease of 62, out of 33,070 total tests, which went up by 299.
There have been 60 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 741 total cases, an increase of 15 over the previous update.
There are currently 169 active cases as well, which is an increase of 13, out of 6,205 total tests, which went up by 47.
There have been 13 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (2,955 cases); Loudon (3,108); Bradley (7,178); Meigs (741) and Polk (917).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (3,355 cases); Hamilton (21,969); Bradley (7,178); McMinn (3,567) and Rhea (2,394).
The Tennessee counties with 3,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (4,363); Bedford (3,772); Blount (7,610); Bradley (7,178); Carter (3,637); Coffee (3,945); Cumberland (3,392); Davidson (51,549); Dickson (3,773); Dyer (3,724); Gibson (4,105); Greene (4,292); Hamblen (4,652); Hamilton (21,969); Jefferson (3,031); Knox (25,478); Lawrence (3,604); Loudon (3,108); Madison (6,644); Maury (7,593); McMinn (5,567); Montgomery (8,938); Obion (3,183); Putnam (7,211); Roane (3,355); Robertson (5,094); Rutherford (23,272); Sevier (6,770); Shelby (56,987); Sullivan (8,745); Sumner (12,925); Tipton (4,521); Warren (3,397); Washington (8,295); Williamson (14,232); and Wilson (9,929).
