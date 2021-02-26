The number of people eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines has been increasing and, starting today, also includes local teachers.
McMinn County Schools staff will be receiving their vaccinations today at the McMinn County Health Department.
McMinn County Schools Director Lee Parkison expressed his excitement to have his staff receive their vaccinations.
“They are excited,” he expressed. “It is just a good thing for our teachers, the community and the students.”
Parkison noted the time frame for teachers and school staff to be eligible for vaccinations arrived sooner than he had anticipated.
“We had notice in the middle of last week and we had to hurry and make decisions because this was the only day that we will have this opportunity to vaccinate our staff,” he expressed. “We put together everything that was necessary very quickly and we are excited to receive the vaccinations.”
He noted that not all of his staff wanted to be vaccinated.
“There are several that are not on board and I think there are a lot of people that are still skeptical,” he stated. “We had quite a few sign up, about 1/3 of our staff.”
Most of the efforts to prepare for the staff vaccinations pertained to scheduling and delivering information as they were requested by staff members.
“People had to make a quick decision and that may have aided in some of the hesitation,” Parkison noted. “We have about 740 total employees in our system and it is a monumental task trying to disseminate information and get answers back about it.”
He believes that the staff members who opted out of the vaccinations at this time may be more likely to receive it later as the vaccine becomes more available and they can see the results of those who took it.
“I think they may speak with their doctors and once it becomes fairly commonplace I feel that there will be more to take the vaccine,” he said. “With it being so new I think people are just a little skeptical.”
He believes the vaccine will provide more benefits than just preventing COVID.
“It will give people a more secure feeling,” he expressed. “Hopefully this vaccine will stop the scare of pandemic as well as stop this other variant of the virus.”
Parkison expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to vaccinate his staff.
“The cases are dropping, we are having more students come back to school from virtual learning, and we are still pressing on with face masks, social distancing and cleanliness, along with following the guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health,” he said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to vaccinate our teachers and staff because it will help prevent the spread of COVID and make others feel at ease.”
