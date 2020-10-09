The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 209,447 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 2,705 fatalities. A total of 3,080,509 tests have been completed so far.
McMinn County has 1,265 total cases with 124 active cases and 29 fatalities reported out of 19,687 total tests. Meigs County has 250 cases with 24 active cases and three fatalities out of 3,613 total tests.
McMinn shares a border with the following affected counties: Monroe (1,171 cases); Loudon (1,369); Bradley (3,167); Meigs (250) and Polk (438).
Meigs shares a border with the following affected counties: Roane (1,010 cases); Hamilton (10,250); Bradley (3,167); McMinn (1,265) and Rhea (929).
The Tennessee counties with 1,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (1,350); Bedford (1,435); Blount (2,772); Bradley (3,167); Carter (1,267); Carroll (1,019); Coffee (1,503); Cumberland (1,363); Davidson (27,765); Dickson (1,403); Dyer (1,640); Fayette (1,340); Franklin (1,080); Gibson (1,915); Greene (1,268); Hamblen (2,115); Hamilton (10,250); Hardeman (1,659); Hardin (1,153); Haywood (1,119); Henderson (1,279); Jefferson (1,286); Johnson (1,009); Knox (10,393); Lauderdale (1,124); Lawrence (1,206); Loudon (1,369); Macon (1,159); Madison (3,295); Maury (2,647); McMinn (1,265); McNairy (1,009); Monroe (1,171); Montgomery (3,384); Obion (1,440); Putnam (3,686); Roane (1,010); Robertson (2,342); Rutherford (10,048); Sevier (2,857); Shelby (32,280); Sullivan (2,522); Sumner (5,169); Tipton (1,987); Trousdale (1,702); Warren (1,180); Washington (2,590); Wayne (1,538); Weakley (1,330); Williamson (5,833) and Wilson (3,908).
