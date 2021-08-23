The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 977,230 total cases (+7,232), 69,880 of them active, and 13,142 total fatalities (+46) with 8,810,998 total tests (+31,923) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,618 cases (+45) currently hospitalized as of Friday, Aug. 20.
McMinn County has reported 7,514 total cases, which is an increase of 54 over the previous update. There are currently 447 active cases as well, which is up 15, out of 54,574 total tests, which is up by 118.
There have been 108 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,602 total cases, an increase of 13 over the previous update.
There are currently 103 active cases as well, which is up three, out of 10,722 total tests, which went up by 32.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (498 active cases); Loudon (323); Bradley (869); Meigs (103) and Polk (140).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (509 active cases); Hamilton (2,454); Bradley (869); McMinn (447) and Rhea (402).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.