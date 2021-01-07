The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 625,237 cases (+7,588) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7,381 fatalities (+114) with 5,716,342 tests (+29,875) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,639 total cases, which is an increase of 52 over the previous update. There are currently 501 active cases as well, down 21 from the previous update, out of 37,267 total tests, which is up by 134.
There have been 66 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,023 total cases, an increase of 13 over the previous update.
There are currently 113 active cases as well, down 11 since the previous update, out of 7,149 total tests, which went up by 36.
There have been 16 fatalities reported, which is no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,128 cases); Loudon (4,493); Bradley (9,721); Meigs (1,023) and Polk (1,264).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (4,697 cases); Hamilton (30,853); Bradley (9,721); McMinn (4,639) and Rhea (3,432).
Tennessee also had the third highest per capita rate of COVID-19 cases in the country last week, with a rate of 93.3 new cases per 100,000 people, according to data compiled by AP. Tennessee’s numbers were down slightly in the beginning of January after rising rapidly in the first weeks of December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.