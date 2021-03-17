The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 794,137 cases (+1,342) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,650 fatalities (+12) with 7,005,827 tests (+8,867) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,059 total cases, which is an increase of 11 over the previous update.
There are currently 98 active cases as well, a decrease of three, out of 46,626 total tests, which is up by 50. There have been 93 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,282 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently 12 active cases, no change since the previous update, out of 8,967 total tests, which went up by six.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,466 cases); Loudon (5,807); Bradley (13,492); Meigs (1,282) and Polk (1,836).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,008 cases); Hamilton (41,379); Bradley (13,492); McMinn (6,059) and Rhea (4,201).
