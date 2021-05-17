The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 857,055 cases (+627) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,312 fatalities (+7) with 7,816,182 tests (+12,373) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,541 total cases, which is an increase of seven over the previous update.
There are currently 53 active cases as well, a decrease of four since the previous update, out of 50,277 total tests, which is up by 64.
There have been 98 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,391 total cases, an increase of one since the previous update.
There are currently five active cases, a decrease of two since the previous update, out of 9,725 total tests, which went up by nine.
There have been 25 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,875 cases); Loudon (6,164); Bradley (15,100); Meigs (1,391) and Polk (2,087).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,318 cases); Hamilton (44,570); Bradley (15,100); McMinn (6,541) and Rhea (4,357).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.