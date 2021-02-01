The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 727,861 cases (+3,119) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 9,650 fatalities (+76) with 6,327,384 tests (+32,363) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,395 total cases, which is an increase of 25 over the previous update. There are currently 294 active cases as well, an increase of 14, out of 41,787 total tests, which is up by 224. There have been 79 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,224 total cases, an increase of eight over the previous update. There are currently 64 active cases as well, an increase of four since the previous update, out of 8,083 total tests, which went up by 70.
There have been 18 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,864 cases); Loudon (5,266); Bradley (11,580); Meigs (1,224) and Polk (1,563).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,471 cases); Hamilton (37,038); Bradley (11,580); McMinn (5,395) and Rhea (3,993).
