The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,220,784 total cases (+3,390), 46,826 of them active, and 15,055 total fatalities (+103) with 9,857,785 total tests (+14,442) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,701 cases (-26) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Sept. 27.
McMinn County has reported 10,046 total cases, which is an increase of 23 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 389 active cases as well, which is down 74, out of 61,818 total tests, which is up by 89.
There have been 117 fatalities reported, an increase of two since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,079 total cases, an increase of five over the previous update.
There are currently 67 active cases as well, which is down 11, out of 12,129 total tests, which went up by 14.
There have been 25 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (343 active cases); Loudon (380); Bradley (802); Meigs (67) and Polk (117).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (429 active cases); Hamilton (1,771); Bradley (802); McMinn (389) and Rhea (310).
