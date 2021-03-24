The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 803,104 cases (+1,459) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,747 fatalities (+34) with 7,106,932 tests (+11,921) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,125 total cases, which is an increase of 14 over the previous update.
There are currently 98 active cases as well, an increase of three, out of 47,248 total tests, which is up by 67. There have been 94 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,297 total cases, an increase of two since the previous update.
There are currently 19 active cases, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 9,080 total tests, which went up by 15.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,512 cases); Loudon (5,858); Bradley (13,779); Meigs (1,297) and Polk (1,881).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,039 cases); Hamilton (41,900); Bradley (13,779); McMinn (6,125) and Rhea (4,220).
