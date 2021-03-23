The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 801,645 cases (+732) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,713 fatalities (+0) with 7,095,028 tests (+7,842) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,111 total cases, which is an increase of 18 over the previous update.
There are currently 95 active cases as well, an increase of five, out of 47,181 total tests, which is up by 206. There have been 94 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,295 total cases, an increase of eight since the previous update.
There are currently 20 active cases, an increase of four since the previous update, out of 9,065 total tests, which went up by 43.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,507 cases); Loudon (5,853); Bradley (13,730); Meigs (1,295) and Polk (1,877).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,038 cases); Hamilton (41,792); Bradley (13,730); McMinn (6,111) and Rhea (4,215).
