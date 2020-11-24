The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 344,550 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 4,301 fatalities with 4,308,522 tests completed.
McMinn County has 2,343 total cases with 317 active cases and 55 fatalities reported out of 27,757 total tests.
Meigs County has 461 cases with 60 active cases and 12 fatalities out of 5,050 total tests.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (1,990 cases); Loudon (2,184); Bradley (4,832); Meigs (461) and Polk (632).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (2,204 cases); Hamilton (15,861); Bradley (4,832); McMinn (2,343) and Rhea (1,571).
The Tennessee counties with 2,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (2,737); Bedford (2,544); Blount (5,123); Bradley (4,832); Carter (2,534); Coffee (2,630); Cumberland (2,423); Davidson (40,820); Dickson (2,728); Dyer (3,086); Fayette (2,144); Gibson (3,011); Greene (2,859); Hamblen (3,315); Hamilton (15,861); Hardeman (2,183); Jefferson (2,153); Knox (17,590); Lauderdale (2,003); Lawrence (2,507); Loudon (2,184); Madison (5,108); Maury (55,49); McMinn (2,343); Montgomery (6,223); Obion (2,522); Putnam (5,743); Roane (2,204); Robertson (3,573); Rutherford (16,907); Sevier (4,681); Shelby (45,771); Sullivan (6,093); Sumner (9,141); Tipton (3,487); Warren (2,270); Washington (5,596); Weakley (2,077); Williamson (10,664); and Wilson (7,055).
