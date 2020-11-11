The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 289,749 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3,672 fatalities with 3,925,460 tests completed.
McMinn County has 1,942 total cases with 204 active cases and 46 fatalities reported out of 25,263 total tests. Meigs County has 388 cases with 48 active cases and eight fatalities out of 4,660 total tests.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (1,690 cases); Loudon (1,863); Bradley (4,073); Meigs (388) and Polk (569).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (1,770 cases); Hamilton (13,551); Bradley (4,073); McMinn (1,942) and Rhea (1,296).
The Tennessee counties with 2,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (2,185); Bedford (2,071); Blount (4,005); Bradley (4,073); Carter (2,039); Coffee (2,253); Davidson (35,938); Dickson (2,135); Dyer (2,672); Gibson (2,474); Greene (2,291); Hamblen (2,788); Hamilton (13,551); Hardeman (2,063); Knox (14,920); Lawrence (2,065); Madison (4,352); Maury (4,464); Montgomery (5,060); Obion (2,112); Putnam (4,956); Robertson (2,947); Rutherford (14,090); Sevier (3,883); Shelby (40,733); Sullivan (4,761); Sumner (7,273); Tipton (2,791); Washington (4,553); Williamson (8,621); and Wilson (5,664).
