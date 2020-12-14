Plans are in place for some McMinn County Schools to return to in-person learning, but others may wait until after the new year, according to McMinn County Schools Director Lee Parkison.
Currently, McMinn County High School has been virtual for the last three weeks with plans to continue the remote learning there until after Christmas break.
“We will re-evaluate in January,” said Parkison. “We are planning to come back, but we will wait and determine that once we get closer to the start of the new semester.”
He believes that it is difficult to plan too far ahead during the pandemic due to the ever changing nature of the virus.
“We don’t know what tomorrow may bring, we don’t even know what the next hour will bring ... we are literally taking this day by day and almost hour to hour,” Parkison noted.
While MCHS may remain virtual for some time, two elementary schools have been on schedule to return soon.
“We have two elementary schools that have gone virtual — E.K. Baker and Mountain View — both of those are slated to come back on Monday assuming the cases stay like they are,” he said.
Looking ahead to next semester, he isn’t currently optimistic about the January outlook.
“Our local health department and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) outlook doesn’t look good for January,” Parkison stated. “This thing hasn’t been easy to predict so we will have to wait and see.”
He said the emphasis is on getting students back in school safely.
“We want kids back in school and school is the best place for them,” Parkison expressed. “Most of them are missing school and we want athletics to go on and return to a sense a normalcy.”
Most of the issues presented during the pandemic have been due to staff being quarantined instead of student outbreaks.
“When you don’t have faculty and staff it is very hard to have school,” Parkison said. “I’ll give a big shout out for our professional staff and our support staff in our schools. They have been magnificent and helping each other, also covering for each other, but there comes a point where you can’t do that anymore and that is where we make the decision to go full virtual.”
According to Parkison, by the end of this week, every student in the county will have a device, either an iPad or computer, to take home with them for virtual learning.
“Although we want our children to be back in school we are prepared to give them all access to virtual learning,” Parkison noted. “It is really difficult to give an accurate prediction, but I have learned in the last several weeks and months that things could change rapidly so we will go day to day and keep up with our counts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.