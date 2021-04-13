The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 824,914 cases (+640) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,015 fatalities (+3) with 7,379,379 tests (+6,537) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,290 total cases, which is an increase of 35 over the previous update.
There are currently 96 active cases as well, an increase of 11 since the previous update, out of 48,577 total tests, which is up by 166. There have been 95 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,326 total cases, an increase of five since the previous update.
There are currently 13 active cases, an increase of four since the previous update, out of 9,321 total tests, which went up by 33.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,656 cases); Loudon (5,981); Bradley (14,342); Meigs (1,326) and Polk (1,971).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,137 cases); Hamilton (42,961); Bradley (14,342); McMinn (6,290) and Rhea (4,288).
