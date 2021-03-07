The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 782,206 cases (+1,312) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,543 fatalities (+9) with 6,872,745 tests (+16,164) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,971 total cases, which is an increase of nine over the previous update.
There are currently 120 active cases as well, an increase of nine, out of 45,754 total tests, which is up by 71. There have been 93 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,268 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently 13 active cases, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 8,835 total tests, which went up by 19.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,395 cases); Loudon (5,736); Bradley (13,067); Meigs (1,268) and Polk (1,791).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,946 cases); Hamilton (40,698); Bradley (13,067); McMinn (5,971) and Rhea (4,155).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.