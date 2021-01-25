McMinn County Schools Director Lee Parkison stated the current COVID-19 counts for staff and students is lower than expected after the return from the holiday.
“Things are going well,” Parkison said. “COVID counts are down, we have very few active teacher and student COVID cases as the numbers keep dropping. County numbers keep dropping, so right now things are running well.”
He added that there were far more exposures than there were positive cases among the populace.
“As of (Thursday) we had five positive students and about 38 exposures,” he noted. “A lot of those exposures were in the classroom.”
Parkison added that high school students were set to return to school on Monday.
One of the current concerns for the board is the staff vaccinations for the COVID virus.
“We are not able to vaccinate yet,” Parkison said. “We have a meeting Monday afternoon with a group of state officials, the governor’s Unified Command, to talk about immunizations for teachers and how we are going to do that with the schools and the health department.”
According to Parkison, School Health Administrator Shelby Roberts did a poll to see how many staff members were interested in the vaccine.
“Currently we have 180 employees that have expressed interest in the vaccine, so hopefully we will get more as we go on,” expressed Parkison.
He expressed his hopes for the school moving forward for the rest of the school year.
“I hope we keep on the decline so that we can get everybody back in school and I would love to have our virtual learners back with us too,” he said. “Not being remote would help our teachers tremendously as far as preparation and time, plus it is just better for students to be in front of teachers and we would like for them to be back in our classrooms.”
He believes they still have a lot of work ahead of them, especially since the new legislative session has started.
“The legislature is talking about after school and summer school lessons,” he noted. “As a matter of fact we will have summer school this summer and there is a lot of planning and decision making concerning summer school and our after school plans for the next two years.”
The planning is to prioritize making up for the learning loss that took place due to the COVID pandemic.
“We are trying to make up some ground during the summertime and it is full speed ahead right now,” Parkison expressed. “It does look good right now with COVID numbers being down. It helps tremendously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.