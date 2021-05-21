The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 859,701 cases (+420) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,364 fatalities (+11) with 7,875,613 tests (+13,909) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,570 total cases, which is an increase of three over the previous update.
There are currently 60 active cases as well, an increase of one since the previous update, out of 50,560 total tests, which is up by 79.
There have been 99 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,400 total cases, an increase of four since the previous update.
There are currently eight active cases, an increase of three since the previous update, out of 9,779 total tests, which went up by 15.
There have been 25 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,899 cases); Loudon (6,188); Bradley (15,161); Meigs (1,400) and Polk (2,100).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,337 cases); Hamilton (44,740); Bradley (15,161); McMinn (6,570) and Rhea (4,374).
