The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,308,237 total cases (+1,441), 13,953 of them active, and 16,916 total fatalities (+55) with 10,645,591 total tests (+13,257) completed.
Statewide, there were 746 cases (+26) currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, Nov. 23.
McMinn County has reported 10,702 total cases, up eight since the previous update.
There are currently 77 active cases as well, down two from the previous update, out of 66,147 total tests, which increased by 68.
There have been 137 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,223 total cases, up one since the previous update.
There are currently 17 active cases as well, down one since the previous update, out of 12,862 total tests, which went up by five.
There have been 31 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (86 active cases); Loudon (104); Bradley (170); Meigs (17) and Polk (25).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (135 active cases); Hamilton (557); Bradley (170); McMinn (77) and Rhea (48).
