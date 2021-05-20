The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 859,281 cases (+477) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,353 fatalities (+14) with 7,861,704 tests (+10,663) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,567 total cases, which is an increase of two over the previous update.
There are currently 59 active cases as well, a decrease of three since the previous update, out of 50,481 total tests, which is up by 52.
There have been 99 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,396 total cases, an increase of two since the previous update.
There are currently five active cases, an increase of one since the previous update, out of 9,764 total tests, which went up by 14.
There have been 25 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,895 cases); Loudon (6,178); Bradley (15,145); Meigs (1,396) and Polk (2,097).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,331 cases); Hamilton (44,710); Bradley (15,145); McMinn (6,567) and Rhea (4,371).
