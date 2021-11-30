The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,314,188 total cases (+684), 13,325 of them active, and 17,001 total fatalities (+17) with 10,697,856 total tests (+5,738) completed.
Statewide, there were 828 cases (+11) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Nov. 29.
McMinn County has reported 10,741 total cases, up 37 since the previous update.
There are currently 74 active cases as well, up three from the previous update, out of 66,407 total tests, which increased by 247.
There have been 137 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,232 total cases, up nine since the previous update.
There are currently 16 active cases as well, up one since the previous update, out of 12,907 total tests, which went up by 44.
There have been 31 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (81 active cases); Loudon (92); Bradley (154); Meigs (16) and Polk (20).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (129 active cases); Hamilton (502); Bradley (154); McMinn (74) and Rhea (42).
