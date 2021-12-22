The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,357,289 total cases (+2,922), 23,264 of them active, and 18,145 total fatalities (+91) with 11,027,538 total tests (+14,120) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,069 cases (-44) currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, Dec. 21.
McMinn County has reported 11,008 total cases, up 14 since the previous update.
There are currently 141 active cases as well, up one from the previous update, out of 68,091 total tests, which increased by 68.
There have been 152 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,312 total cases, up one since the previous update.
There are currently 41 active cases as well, down five since the previous update, out of 13,248 total tests, which went up by 12.
There have been 34 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (117 active cases); Loudon (155); Bradley (330); Meigs (41) and Polk (39).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (113 active cases); Hamilton (1,243); Bradley (330); McMinn (141) and Rhea (74).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.