The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,258,933 total cases (+2,431), 26,667 of them active, and 15,734 total fatalities (+47) with 10,109,472 total tests (+14,359) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,629 cases (-37) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Oct. 13.
McMinn County has reported 10,309 total cases, which is an increase of 17 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 192 active cases as well, which is down three, out of 63,106 total tests, which increased by 87.
There have been 123 fatalities reported, which is up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,138 total cases, an increase of three over the previous update.
There are currently 35 active cases as well, which is down five, out of 12,390 total tests, which went up by 19.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (176 active cases); Loudon (163); Bradley (339); Meigs (35) and Polk (90).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (300 active cases); Hamilton (1,192); Bradley (339); McMinn (192) and Rhea (176).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.