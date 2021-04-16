The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 829,114 cases (+1,535) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,041 fatalities (+9) with 7,427,609 tests (+19,175) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,331 total cases, which is an increase of 13 over the previous update.
There are currently 108 active cases as well, an increase of five the previous update, out of 48,794 total tests, which is up by 64. There have been 95 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,339 total cases, an increase of four since the previous update.
There are currently 22 active cases, an increase of two since the previous update, out of 9,374 total tests, which went up by 19.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,682 cases); Loudon (6,000); Bradley (14,477); Meigs (1,339) and Polk (1,984).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,166 cases); Hamilton (43,174); Bradley (14,477); McMinn (6,331) and Rhea (4,304).
