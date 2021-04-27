The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 843,059 cases (+530) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,152 fatalities (+6) with 7,597,249 tests (+7,641) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,431 total cases, which is an increase of 21 over the previous update.
There are currently 104 active cases as well, a decrease of nine since the previous update, out of 49,344 total tests, which is up by 106. There have been 98 fatalities reported — an increase of one since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,371 total cases, an increase of four since the previous update.
There are currently 34 active cases, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 9,513 total tests, which went up by 37.
There have been 24 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,775 cases); Loudon (6,052); Bradley (14,811); Meigs (1,371) and Polk (2,027).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,224 cases); Hamilton (43,732); Bradley (14,811); McMinn (6,431) and Rhea (4,326).
