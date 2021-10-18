The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,263,068 total cases (+2,088), 24,573 of them active, and 15,829 total fatalities (+60) with 10,140,415 total tests (+15,472) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,026 cases (+576) currently hospitalized as of Sunday, Oct. 17.
McMinn County has reported 10,345 total cases, which is an increase of 20 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 191 active cases as well, which is no change from the previous update, out of 63,311 total tests, which increased by 121.
There have been 125 fatalities reported, which is up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,147 total cases, an increase of two over the previous update.
There are currently 37 active cases as well, which is no change from the previous update, out of 12,422 total tests, which went up by 18.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (162 active cases); Loudon (148); Bradley (341); Meigs (37) and Polk (79).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (278 active cases); Hamilton (1,208); Bradley (341); McMinn (191) and Rhea (161).
