The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 670,482 cases (+4,983) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 8,232 fatalities (+84) with 5,939,455 tests (+24,216) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,985 total cases, which is an increase of 63 over the previous update. There are currently 500 active cases as well, out of 38,963 total tests, which is up by 313.
There have been 72 fatalities reported, which no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,107 total cases, an increase of 16 over the previous update.
There are currently 118 active cases as well, out of 7,446 total tests, which went up by 46.
There have been 16 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,420 cases); Loudon (4,815); Bradley (10,500); Meigs (1,107) and Polk (1,373).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,076 cases); Hamilton (33,776); Bradley (10,500); McMinn (4,985) and Rhea (3,717). The state is reporting a 1.02 transmission rate. McMinn’s rate is 1.03 and Meigs’ 1.0. A value higher than 1 indicates the number of new infections is increasing. Roane is 1.0, Monroe 1.02, Bradley 1.02 and Hamilton 1.12.
