The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,246,815 total cases (+2,449), 32,096 of them active, and 15,507 total fatalities (+61) with 10,024,136 total tests (+21,311) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,085 cases (-65) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Oct. 6.
McMinn County has reported 10,212 total cases, which is an increase of 23 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 215 active cases as well, which is down four, out of 62,416 total tests, which increased by 39.
There have been 121 fatalities reported, an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,121 total cases, an increase of four over the previous update.
There are currently 44 active cases as well, which is down four, out of 12,246 total tests, which went up by seven.
There have been 27 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (199 active cases); Loudon (198); Bradley (420); Meigs (44) and Polk (87).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (321 active cases); Hamilton (1,230); Bradley (420); McMinn (215) and Rhea (203).
