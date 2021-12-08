The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,329,496 total cases (+2,043), 18,093 of them active, and 17,650 total fatalities (+163) with 10,818,290 total tests (+13,267) completed.
Statewide, there were 948 cases (+25) currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, Dec. 7.
McMinn County has reported 10,838 total cases, up 13 since the previous update.
There are currently 117 active cases as well, up six from the previous update, out of 67,082 total tests, which increased by 92.
There have been 145 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,252 total cases, up five since the previous update.
There are currently 24 active cases as well, up four since the previous update, out of 13,028 total tests, which went up by 24.
There have been 33 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (112 active cases); Loudon (111); Bradley (233); Meigs (24) and Polk (38).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (122 active cases); Hamilton (737); Bradley (233); McMinn (117) and Rhea (106).
