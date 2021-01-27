The Tennessee Department of Health has updated Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan as the fight continues against COVID-19.
Tennessee has added people living in households with medically fragile children to Phase 1c of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
“Vaccination of their parents, caregivers and other household residents will help protect these children, as at this time no COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in children under age 16,” stated a news release from the state. “Phase 1c also includes people age 16 and older who have medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. This group is further defined in the updated plan and occurs earlier in Tennessee’s plan than in federal vaccination recommendations.”
Tennessee correctional officers and jailers have been added to Phase 1a1 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
These Tennesseans work in settings and roles that require frequent direct public exposure through close contact in confined spaces, placing them at high risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.
Age-based criteria run concurrently to the phases in age brackets beginning with those aged 75 and above.
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting dashboard is available online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/ covid-19-vaccine-information.html
This dashboard will be updated Monday through Friday each week beginning Jan. 22.
COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain limited and availability of vaccines varies by county. Tennessee counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times depending on supplies of vaccines. Tennesseans can learn what phase of the vaccination plan they’re in and register for an appointment when they are eligible at https://covid19.tn.gov/ covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/ COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf
Find answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination at https://covid19.tn.gov/data/faqs/
