Along with vaccines, one of the weapons being used nationally to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is monoclonal antibodies (mAb).
Through State Rep. Dan Howell (R-Georgetown), Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey recently provided some information on the distribution of the antibodies across the state.
According to Piercey:
• To date, mAb supply has not been reduced for the state, although overall supply is constrained nationally.
• Last week, the state received 7,700 doses, which was approximately 10% more than the prior week’s utilization.
• This week, the state is receiving 7,600 doses, which is approximately 38% higher than last week’s utilization.
• The primary issue is with the short timeframe that the new allocation process necessitates since there is generally less than 48 hours notice given to officials between weekly allocation communication and distribution to sites.
• Because the supply has not been cut (and has gone up a bit), the state does not have to rely upon the NIH guidelines for patient prioritization.
• If demand exceeds supply and prioritization criteria has to be used in the future, all prioritization decisions are based upon the provider’s clinical judgment of those at most for hospitalization.
• Other than a prohibition on using it for post-exposure prophylaxis, there are no absolute exclusions for the administration of the product.
