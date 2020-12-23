The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 534,019 cases (+4,441) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 6,269 fatalities (+133) with 5,356,942 tests (+16,026) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,000 total cases, which is an increase of 23 over the previous update. There are currently 659 active cases as well, which is a decrease of 63, out of 35,057 total tests, which is up by 61.
There have been 60 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 862 total cases, an increase of four over the previous update.
There are currently 178 active cases as well, which is a decrease of 28, out of 6,678 total tests, which went up by nine.
There have been 14 fatalities reported, which is one more than the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (3,464 cases); Loudon (3,705); Bradley (8,269); Meigs (862) and Polk (1,055).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (3,885 cases); Hamilton (25,232); Bradley (8,269); McMinn (4,000) and Rhea (2,850).
