The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 858,355 cases (+209) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,327 fatalities (+4) with 7,842,147 tests (+5,303) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,559 total cases, which is an increase of 18 over the previous update.
There are currently 60 active cases as well, an increase of seven since the previous update, out of 50,410 total tests, which is up by 133.
There have been 98 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,393 total cases, an increase of two since the previous update.
There are currently four active cases, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 9,744 total tests, which went up by 19.
There have been 25 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,887 cases); Loudon (6,171); Bradley (15,123); Meigs (1,393) and Polk (2,097).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,327 cases); Hamilton (44,647); Bradley (15,123); McMinn (6,559) and Rhea (4,363).
