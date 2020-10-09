McMinn County Schools Director Lee Parkison believes classes are going well with schools having resumed almost normal operations for the past couple of months.
Parkison stated their case count, by number, is “very low” throughout McMinn County Schools.
“We are not seeing a whole lot of cases in the system but what hurts us is the contacts, not the actual cases,” he said. “When we have an actual case there are usually eight to 10 people tied to that and so we have to quarantine them — employees and students alike.”
He noted the teachers are adjusting well to utilizing virtual learning in addition to their normal teaching activities.
“The longer we do it the better teachers are getting with it and with the technology,” Parkison stated. “We still have a few technology issues from time to time, which you are going to have when you have when you have 5,000 students. You are going to have some technical issues … but we are getting much better and teachers are getting used to the system and more comfortable with it.”
The use of the virtual learning may continue to see use after the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end.
“I think this COVID era has set a precedent and I think virtual learning is here to stay in some form or fashion in the school system without a doubt,” Parkison expressed. “We could use it for the homebound students and now we could use it for students who will have an extended absence or if a student is sick at home and they felt like logging on. This has opened up a whole new avenue of teaching and learning.”
He believes the schools have learned valuable lessons due to the pandemic.
“It has educated us — like with virtual learning, we normally would not have known about that and it has been a positive for us so we will be better prepared if another time occurs where we have to rely on this type of learning,” he said. “ It has just been beneficial in a lot of ways. It has brought our faculties together in a lot of ways by them having to help each other through this virtual learning tech because even though we are teachers and educators, not everybody is well versed in computers and technology, so our teachers have really bonded together and helped each other out.”
Another silver lining brought about by the pandemic, according to Parkison, was bringing families closer together.
“I just hear stories about families doing things that they would not have done simply because they were at home all the time, so that is a plus,” Parkison stated. “We used to take a lot of things for granted, prior to the virus, so I think it has taught us a lesson not to take things for granted anymore and that we will be more appreciative of what we thought was normal when this pandemic is over.”
One of the things he is most looking forward to after the pandemic is for school to return to normal.
“We need students in front of teachers because that is the best way to teach and it has always been the best way to teach. We still have around 1,000-plus students that are virtual but we welcome and look forward to the day when we can have them back in class with their teachers,” Parkison said. “Our teachers have had great attitudes about the virtual learning but it has been hard on them, so we just look forward to the day that we can return everybody back to our schools.”
