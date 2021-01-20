The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 689,808 cases (+2,057) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 8,470 fatalities (+40) with 6,056,533 tests (+11,986) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,100 total cases, which is an increase of 15 over the previous update. There are currently 443 active cases as well, out of 39,690 total tests, which is up by 31.
There have been 73 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,149 total cases, an increase of five over the previous update.
There are currently 114 active cases as well, out of 7,639 total tests, which went up by 17.
There have been 16 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,594 cases); Loudon (4,974); Bradley (10,838); Meigs (1,149) and Polk (1,438).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,229 cases); Hamilton (34,813); Bradley (10,838); McMinn (5,100) and Rhea (3,828).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.