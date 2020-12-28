The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 560,892 cases (+5,165) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 6,443 fatalities (+7) with 5,484,597 tests (+27,158) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,188 total cases, which is an increase of 31 over the previous update. There are currently 578 active cases as well, out of 35,882 total tests, which is up by 174.
There have been 61 fatalities reported.
Meigs County has reported 922 total cases, an increase of three over the previous update.
There are currently 169 active cases as well, out of 6,850 total tests, which went up by 28.
There have been 14 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (3,678 cases); Loudon (3,973); Bradley (8,647); Meigs (922) and Polk (1,104).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (4,095 cases); Hamilton (26,702); Bradley (8,647); McMinn (4,188) and Rhea (3,027).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.