The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 860,966 cases (+193) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,393 fatalities (+6) with 7,921,848 tests (+5,426) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,572 total cases, which is an increase of four over the previous update.
There are currently 53 active cases as well, a decrease of three since the previous update, out of 50,691 total tests, which is up by 85.
There have been 99 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,400 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently eight active cases, no change since the previous update, out of 9,818 total tests, which went up by 30.
There have been 25 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,911 cases); Loudon (6,214); Bradley (15,176); Meigs (1,400) and Polk (2,102).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,343 cases); Hamilton (44,843); Bradley (15,176); McMinn (6,572) and Rhea (4,374).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.