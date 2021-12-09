The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,331,703 total cases (+2,207), 18,769 of them active, and 17,676 total fatalities (+26) with 10,833,191 total tests (+14,901) completed.
Statewide, there were 976 cases (+27) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Dec. 8.
McMinn County has reported 10,858 total cases, up 20 since the previous update.
There are currently 124 active cases as well, up seven from the previous update, out of 67,151 total tests, which increased by 69.
There have been 145 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,257 total cases, up five since the previous update.
There are currently 26 active cases as well, up two since the previous update, out of 13,039 total tests, which went up by 11.
There have been 33 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (131 active cases); Loudon (121); Bradley (247); Meigs (26) and Polk (39).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (121 active cases); Hamilton (758); Bradley (247); McMinn (124) and Rhea (108).
