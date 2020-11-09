The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 278,215 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3,590 fatalities with 3,819,604 tests completed.
McMinn County has 1,863 total cases with 180 active cases and 44 fatalities reported out of 24,597 total tests. Meigs County has 372 cases with 41 active cases and eight fatalities out of 4,557 total tests.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (1,636 cases); Loudon (1,801); Bradley (3,936); Meigs (372) and Polk (561).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (1,663 cases); Hamilton (13,036); Bradley (3,936); McMinn (1,863) and Rhea (1,249).
The Tennessee counties with 2,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (2,061); Blount (3,865); Bradley (3,936); Coffee (2,165); Davidson (34,875); Dickson (2,004); Dyer (2,551); Gibson (2,381); Greene (2,175); Hamblen (2,707); Hamilton (13,036); Hardeman (2,029); Knox (14,389); Madison (4,197); Maury (4,139); Montgomery (4,781); Obion (2,010); Putnam (4,857); Robertson (2,844); Rutherford (13,419); Sevier (3,757); Shelby (39,328); Sullivan (4,519); Sumner (6,922); Tipton (2,679); Washington (4,338); Williamson (8,142); and Wilson (5,374).
