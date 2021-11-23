The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,306,796 total cases (+543), 14,071 of them active, and 16,861 total fatalities (+14) with 10,632,334 total tests (+6,632) completed.
Statewide, there were 720 cases (+2) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Nov. 22.
McMinn County has reported 10,694 total cases, up 25 since the previous update.
There are currently 79 active cases as well, up 11 from the previous update, out of 66,079 total tests, which increased by 232.
There have been 137 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,222 total cases, up seven since the previous update.
There are currently 18 active cases as well, up three since the previous update, out of 12,857 total tests, which went up by 41.
There have been 30 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (82 active cases); Loudon (106); Bradley (173); Meigs (18) and Polk (27).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (136 active cases); Hamilton (539); Bradley (173); McMinn (79) and Rhea (40).
