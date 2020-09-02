McMinn County Mayor John Gentry urged caution as the coronavirus continues to linger in the local area.
COVID-19 cases have remained fairly consistent for some time now, with the Tennessee Department of Health reporting there were 200 active cases as of Tuesday.
Gentry noted that the current number is less than 1% of the total population, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
“I’m stuck looking at these things from two different ways,” Gentry said. “The pure statistician that looked at yesterday’s number and thought, OK the overall risk is extremely low, and then realizing that out of the 700 and something people that has had it and the 500 or more that has recovered, that I know some of them, and then when you look at the 23 odd deaths that had occurred, then the statistics don’t matter.”
He noted the CDC has stated the majority of COVID-19 deaths were due to co-morbidities and underlying conditions.
“We realize that, but you don’t want anything to shorten a life,” expressed Gentry. “You don’t want to be trivial when numbers represent a life, so I think we are all struggling through this together as a nation in every community.”
One of the problems associated with the virus is the lack of information concerning it, he added.
“Someone once said ‘the one thing that is consistent about this virus is its confusing nature’ and science is still learning about it,” he noted. “There are studies coming out daily about even different genetic predispositions, perhaps as to why it affects others more ... I’ve even had someone (who has had it) say that they would rather have it than a cold because they only had a cough for a couple of days and it was done, but for someone else it could put them into a hospital. So when you look at the numbers you look at it in two different ways depending on if you remove yourself and look at it that the numbers don’t represent people that you know and love.”
He alluded to the impact the virus has had on the hospitals within the county.
“We have been very blessed that this (the pandemic) has not put a real strain on the local hospital, they have managed it very well,” Gentry said. “The strain that has been placed on them has been more of financial strain from other types of procedures that weren’t allowed to be done during this time, so they were adversely affected by the virus financially.”
His example of how the hospital has maintained performance during the pandemic was when the Life Care Center of Athens was affected by the virus.
“It was a facility of people with pre-existing conditions and co-morbidities and we were really concerned about what that was going to do to the local hospital, but they managed that extremely well,” said Gentry.
Schools have also been impacted by the pandemic and are currently attempting to operate to the best of their ability.
“They have had their challenges, I know they have positive cases among staff and students but I think they are working very well with the Department of Health trying to do contact tracing,” he said. “That is a very imperfect process because you are really relying on people to remember exactly where they had been and who was with them ... I think they really are trying their best to maintain their core mission of educating in the best way possible.”
The schools have been tracking the number of cases to help determine how much they should open up.
“The number you really want to look at is the number of active cases,” Gentry noted. “I think the number has been above 200, just for a few days, and (Monday) it was back under 200 so that is the number that you really want to watch.”
Gentry hopes the precautions the community is taking against COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of other viruses as the season begins to change.
“This year I hope the silver lining will be low flu numbers and low strep throat numbers due to the precautions people are already taking,” he expressed. “Those things tend to plague us every year, so hopefully the silver lining will be a decrease in those other illnesses.”
He expressed his pride in the commitment of the citizens of McMinn County for making the best out of a bad situation caused by the virus.
“The virus has been around a bit longer than we thought,” he said. “I’m pleased with people’s ability to keep marching forward. They stay confident in the local economy and community and people are coping. They are not letting it destroy every aspect of their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.