The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,286,713 total cases (+976), 11,329 of them active, and 16,509 total fatalities (+27) with 10,396,329 total tests (+14,095) completed.
Statewide, there were 752 cases (-9) currently hospitalized as of Sunday, Nov. 7.
McMinn County has reported 10,577 total cases, up seven since the previous update.
There are currently 82 active cases as well, no change from the previous update, out of 64,873 total tests, which increased by 160.
There have been 133 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,197 total cases, down one since the previous update.
There are currently 28 active cases as well, down three since the previous update, out of 12,677 total tests, which went up by 14.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (79 active cases); Loudon (135); Bradley (191); Meigs (28) and Polk (16).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (116 active cases); Hamilton (527); Bradley (191); McMinn (82) and Rhea (46).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.