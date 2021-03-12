The Tennessee Department of Health has updated Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan to include more state residents.
Tennesseans in Phase 1c of the state’s plan are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination.
Phase 1c of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan includes Tennesseans age 16 and older with high-risk health conditions, including pregnancy, and parents and caregivers of medically fragile children and those with complex congenital heart disease.
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan has been updated to include the following groups among the Phase 1c populations:
• Permanent household members age 16 and older living with pregnant women
• People age 16 years and older with diagnosed diabetes
• People age 16 years and older with Down Syndrome
• People age 16 years and older with progressive neuromuscular diseases such as ALS, multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy
Age-based criteria run concurrently to the risk-based phases. Tennessee continues vaccinating those age 65 and older in addition to those eligible for COVID-19 vaccination based on risk categories.
The estimated timeline and phases of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan are preliminary and subject to additional changes pending further recommendations from the advisory committee on Immunization Practices and other federal and state partners.
Tennesseans may find vaccination providers in their area by visiting VaccineFinder.org
Book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination through your county health department at COVID19.tn.gov
As of Tuesday, there are nearly 480,000 appointments available in the state system for vaccinations
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting dashboard is available online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine- information.html
This dashboard is updated Monday through Friday. Find answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination at https://covid19.tn.gov/data/faqs/
