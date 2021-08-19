The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 963,647 total cases (+5,478), 64,058 of them active, and 13,045 total fatalities (+27) with 8,751,923 total tests (+24,014) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,490 cases (+37) currently hospitalized.
McMinn County has reported 7,417 total cases, which is an increase of 33 over the previous update. There are currently 413 active cases as well, which is up four, out of 54,310 total tests, which is up by 78.
There have been 108 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,572 total cases, an increase of nine over the previous update.
There are currently 90 active cases as well, which is up five, out of 10,646 total tests, which went up by 19.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (404 active cases); Loudon (291); Bradley (806); Meigs (90) and Polk (135).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (468 active cases); Hamilton (2,335); Bradley (806); McMinn (413) and Rhea (334).
