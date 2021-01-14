The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 665,499 cases (+4,625) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 8,148 fatalities (+137) with 5,915,239 tests (+20,426) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,922 total cases, which is an increase of 24 over the previous update. There are currently 501 active cases as well, out of 38,650 total tests, which is up by 103.
There have been 72 fatalities reported, which no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,091 total cases, an increase of six over the previous update.
There are currently 117 active cases as well, out of 7,400 total tests, which went up by 18.
There have been 16 fatalities reported, which is no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,397 cases); Loudon (4,787); Bradley (10,355); Meigs (1,091) and Polk (1,366).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,040 cases); Hamilton (33,436); Bradley (10,355); McMinn (4,922) and Rhea (3,694).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.