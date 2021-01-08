Meigs County is currently experiencing a shortage of available COVID-19 vaccinations due to the demand for it.
According to Meigs County Mayor Bill James, the county held its first vaccinations last Saturday at Meigs County Middle School.
“They ran out of vaccines after an hour and a half,” James said. “We had about 300 or 400 people and I don’t think they had but 200 vaccines available.”
He noted the health department received a new shipment of the vaccinations on Monday.
“They are only giving the vaccine to people who are 75 years and older right now,” James stated. “Anyone who wants to be vaccinated will need to call the health department to schedule and appointment and be placed on the list due to the shortage of vaccinations that we have received.”
James stated there is “quite a large number” of eligible people in the county who can receive the vaccine.
“If we are able to obtain more vaccines then we will obviously see that number go down,” he noted. “But right now we have a lot of people who are wanting to be vaccinated.”
He believes the health department is doing the best they can given the supply of vaccinations they have received.
“They can only distribute what they receive, bless their heart,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.