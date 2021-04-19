The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 830,484 cases (+1,370) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,049 fatalities (+8) with 7,445,689 tests (+18,080) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,342 total cases, which is an increase of 11 over the previous update.
There are currently 109 active cases as well, an increase of one over the previous update, out of 48,898 total tests, which is up by 104. There have been 95 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,341 total cases, an increase of two since the previous update.
There are currently 21 active cases, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 9,391 total tests, which went up by 17.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,702 cases); Loudon (6,011); Bradley (14,518); Meigs (1,341) and Polk (1,990).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,174 cases); Hamilton (43,254); Bradley (14,518); McMinn (6,342) and Rhea (4,303).
