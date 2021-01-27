Meigs County Schools Director Clint Baker believes everything is going well for his schools since the return from holiday break.
“Things have been going relatively well,” Baker said. “We have been very fortunate.”
He noted the schools’ number of active cases and quarantines have decreased along with the county numbers.
“Our school numbers are good. We have been very fortunate with our numbers coming back from the holiday to be where we are as far as COVID goes,” Baker stated. “We still battle it every day but the numbers have been going down here lately.”
Much like the neighboring school system for McMinn County, Meigs is currently experiencing a low number of positive cases.
“As of now, we currently have four active cases,” Baker noted. “We just haven’t seen a spike after the holidays that everyone was concerned about ... They expected to see a spike after Christmas and New Years like they saw after Thanksgiving.”
He noted that while the schools did notice an upward trend in cases after Thanksgiving, the recent holiday break has yet to yield anything noteworthy.
“We have four cases and, as far as that goes, it is really good compared to where we could have been and where we were back in November and December,” Baker expressed. “As far as quarantines, we will have close to 55 students in quarantine, but a lot of them are due to finish theirs soon. We are cautiously optimistic about the direction we are heading.”
Teacher vaccinations have been placed as a higher priority on the governor’s phased plan, however the county has not yet reached the proper phase for them yet.
“We are still scheduled for (Phase) 1b and we are not there yet as a county, so we have not been able to schedule vaccinations at this time but hopefully we will be able to soon,” Baker said. “I would say between 50% and 60% of our staff has already shown interest in being vaccinated, however not everyone has participated in the survey yet.”
The school transportation has also been going well since the start of school earlier this month.
“We are thankful to be where we are at with our numbers and are being cautiously optimistic moving forward into the spring,” Baker expressed. “We are at this point and we hope that everybody continues to work hard at the precautions and guidelines that we have put in place because they are paying off.”
